The Burger Joint Opens on Stateline

Located at 5309 N Stateline Ave., The Burger Joint will offer Old Fashioned Burgers, Handcut fries, Barbecue, and a variety of other menu items in a friendly family atmosphere.

Chef Bryan Ogburn and wife Jennifer Crawford-Ogburn opened the original Burger Joint in New Boston five years ago and are looking to provide the same delicious food and quality customer service that The Burger Joint is known for.

The hours of operation are Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

