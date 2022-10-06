The Jamison Building – Texas Rural African-American Heritage Grant Recipient

Advertisement

The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas is one of ten recipients of the Texas Rural African-American Heritage grant awarded by Preservation Texas. These funds will be used to make improvements to the exterior of the building.

“Preserving and sharing the history and the legacy of G. U. Jamison Sr. is our family vision,” a family spokesperson said. “We hope to restore the heart of this building and spark hope in our community, especially communities of color. We believe by telling the stories of Black doctors, businessmen and women, lawyers, and engaged citizens we will help Texarkana families see the possibilities. We believe it’s important to write and tell our own stories. We are thankful to the Texas African American Historical Society for the award. As we continue our preservation efforts, we hope to partner with more funders and individuals who also have a passion for preserving history.”

Vashil Fernandez, Director of Planning and Community Development, worked with the owners of the building to apply for the grant.

“City staff was happy to assist with the application process for the Texas Rural African-American Heritage Grant,” Fernandez said. “We understand the Jamison building is a part of Texarkana’s history and continues to have an impact on the Texarkana as part of the downtown revitalization effort.”

Preservation Texas is the only private, nonprofit membership organization in Texas that is dedicated to being a full-service statewide preservation organization.

