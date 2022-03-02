The March Masquerade: Behind The Masks of Evergreen

Advertisement

Evergreen began in 1989, and now works in several areas of Texas and Louisiana helping adults with intellectual disabilities learn life skills, provide them with transportation to appointments and work, and have opened several homes for those adults to learn how to live independently with guidance and support from staff members. Tomorrow, Thursday March, 3rd, Evergreen will be holding their first ever fundraising event at Silver Star Smokehouse and Saloon with a March Masquerade theme!

Stacy Tidwell, Director of Donor Relations, has been working diligently the last few months to put together the first FUNdraising Event for Evergreen. “I just want to give a huge thank you to our local community for all of the support they have shown Evergreen. Tomorrow night is going to be the best night ever. We will have tons of silent auction baskets and pieces that have been donated by local businesses and so much more. We just hope everyone comes out to continue to support Evergreen, but most importantly to have an incredible night of fun,” said Stacy. “All monies raised from the event tomorrow will be going towards Evergreen locations here in North East Texas, and we are so excited to see how much we can continue to do to support Evergreen,” said Stacy.

Please join the Evergreen Krewe on the first Thursday of March 2022 to put the fun in FUNdraising! There will be a great time had by all while enjoying fantastic food, great drinks, and dance-worthy music provided by the one and only Dawn Parker! So, come as you are, dress in your best cocktail attire, and, of course, your masks are strongly encouraged!

Tickets for the event are still available but are going fast! To get your ticket for a night of FUNdraising call Stacy Tidwell at 903-824-0417 or you can get your tickets online by clicking here!

