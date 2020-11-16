Marine Corps Reserve and St. James Day School Teach Lifelong Values

Advertisement

With the season of giving fast upon us, students at St. James Day School and the Marine Corp Reserve help to add toys under trees for Christmas.

This year, St. James Day School has chosen ‘Toys for Tots’ as their community service project and they have already gone above and beyond in their efforts to spread a little holiday joy to children in need.

123 toys were collected by St. James’ Pre-K classes, and additional donations collected combined for a total of 250 toys contributing to this campaign. Local marines dropped by the school today to pick up the toy donations.

During these unprecedented times, teachers at St. James want to remind students now more than ever, about the importance of being there for others.

“We try to teach the kiddos the importance of giving without expecting anything in return,” said Tracy Jones, St. James educator.

The Marine Corps Reserve ‘Toys for Tots’ Program collected and distributed an average of 19 million toys to 73 million less fortunate children this past year allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope that otherwise would not have been there.

More information on how to donate or to find a local campaign nearest you, visit the Marine Toys for Tots website.

