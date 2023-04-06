Advertisement

The Ranch Commissary Kitchen, the first commissary kitchen in the Texarkana region, is now open providing a collaborative space for local chefs, caterers and other culinary entrepreneurs to thrive.

This state-of-the-art facility is a game-changer for local chefs, caterers, and food trucks who require a fully-equipped commercial kitchen without the high overhead costs of running their own. Located at 203 E Avenue A, Hooks, TX 75561, The Ranch Commissary Kitchen offers a turn-key solution for food entrepreneurs, providing all the necessary equipment and resources to prepare, cook, and store their culinary creations. The commercial kitchen space is equipped with stainless steel appliances, prep tables, sinks, and dry and cold storage. In addition, there is a patio in the rear for customers to relax and enjoy their meals.



According to Chef Fredesvinto, co- founder, the idea for the commissary kitchen came from his own experiences as a chef and Fredesvinto Sauces co-owner. “I know firsthand how difficult it can be to start a food business, especially when you’re just starting out,” he said. “The costs of leasing or owning your own kitchen can be prohibitive, not to mention the time and effort it takes to manage a kitchen staff. With The Ranch Commissary Kitchen (Fredesvinto Sauces Home), we’ve taken care of all those logistics so that chefs can focus on what they do best – creating delicious food.”

The Ranch Commissary Kitchen offers flexible month-to-month rental options, including hourly, daily, and monthly rates, allowing tenants to only pay for what they need when they need it. The facility is open 24/7, giving tenants the freedom to work around their own schedules. “We’re excited to be a part of Texarkana Region vibrant food scene and to support local food entrepreneurs in their quest to create amazing cuisine,” said Monica Marful, co-founder, “Our goal is to provide a space that is affordable, accessible, and inspiring, so that chefs can grow and succeed in their businesses. We can’t wait to see what culinary magic will be made here with local chefs offering delicious food and supporting each other!”

For more information about The Ranch Commissary Kitchen and their rental options, please visit their website at theranchcommissary.com.

