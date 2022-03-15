The TALK (6-8th graders) is coming to Northern Hills BC – Texarkana, AR

Northern Hills Baptist Church, located at 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, AR, is teaming up with Dr. Alyson Denson to host “The TALK” for 6-8th graders and their families. We want to extend an invitation to your family to register for and attend this very important event.

The TALK is a casual seminar for parents of 6-8th graders and their kids to attend together. Given by Dr. Alyson Denson, a board-certified pediatrician and mother of four young adult children, she combines both her professional and home experience to give practical tips for this phase of development. The TALK is divided into three sessions (health, parenting, and puberty and sex), with discussion assignments given to parents and their kids during the breaks.

We have a video available for your viewing that details more about the event and what will be discussed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ38srQ1fo0

There are three separate sessions: Friday evening, March 25th is for 6-8th grade girls and their mothers; Saturday morning, March 26th is for 6-8th grade boys and their parents; and a bonus social media session open to all parents, grandparents, and other leaders for 6-8th graders will be held Saturday afternoon, March 26th. The registration price is $25/family and covers one, two, or all three sessions for one flat fee.

Times, more information, and registration can be found by clicking this link: https://www.thetalkbydenson.com/register-online

