The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA to Raise Awareness for Child Abuse With Save Jane Event

Advertisement

On April 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local volunteers and community members will join the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA for Children Texarkana in taking a stand against child abuse through a live video on their Facebook pages with the Save Jane event.

Leaders from the Texarkana community will read the names and ages of over 1,300 children who were reported as abused and received services through the Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA in 2021. Because these children are minors and their identities must be protected, “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will be used in place of their names. They would like to invite everyone to view this event live on their Facebook pages.

“The Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA hope that through Save Jane, Texarkana and the surrounding areas we serve will recognize the absolute magnitude and prevalence of child abuse – it is everywhere you look,” said Missy Davison, Executive Director of the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center. “We will never stop fighting for these kids who have suffered unspeakable abuse. The Children’s Advocacy Center will continue to do our work, but we need the community’s help.”

Advertisement

The mission of Northeast Texas CASA is to provide hope, healing, and justice by advocating for abused and neglected children through comprehensive services at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) and CASA for Children. CASA and TCAC serve over 1,000 abused and neglected children each year that include cases of physical abuse and neglect, sexual abuse, human trafficking, and witness to violent crimes.

About Save Jane

Save Jane is a child abuse awareness event that was launched by Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) in 2019 with the goal of spreading awareness about the magnitude of child abuse, and about the organizations working in the field. To learn more, visit dcac.org, savejane.com or search #SAVEJANE

