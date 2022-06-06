The Texarkana Museums System presents, Vernon Goodloe: a Visual Legacy at MoRH

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System for a special exhibition featuring the photographs of Vernon Goodloe. There will be a public reception and preview on Friday, June 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Museum of Regional History, 219 N. State Line Avenue in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The For more information, please call 903-793-4831 or email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

Vernon Valentino Goodloe, Jr. was a family man, World War II veteran, cab driver, and artist. In the 1950s and 1960s, he photographed downtown Texarkana, the streets through which he drove his Red Top cab, capturing slice of life images of citizens going about their daily routines and snapshots of his own family at home and at play.

“The surviving photographs in this collection are a fascinating,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “It’s like going back in time. It truly is a unique view of Texarkana’s past.”

The exhibit, Vernon Goodloe: a Visual Legacy, features photographs of downtown street scenes, social gatherings, and portraits of the African-American community in Texarkana during the 1940s through the1960s. Goodloe was often hired to photograph community events such as weddings and proms. The photographs are on loan from Mr. Goodloe’s daughter, Vicki Parks.

“I’m so excited to share these photos with Texarkana,” says Ms. Parks, “Visitors will be able to see through Daddy’s lens, so to speak. It’s a treasure trove of memories for me.”

A free public preview and reception will be held on Friday, June 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Regional History. Exhibit will officially open on June 11th at 10 am.



The Museum of Regional History, also known as the Old Offenhauser Building, was built in 1879 and is both a National Register property and a recognized Texas Landmark. The Texarkana Museums System hosts programs, tours, and exhibitions at the Museum of Regional History every first Saturday of the month. For more information about this or future events, please visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events, call 903-793-4831, or email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

This program is made possible with funding from Humanities Texas and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the federal ARP Act. All opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

