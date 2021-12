THS All-Region Band 2021

Advertisement

During auditions held on December 10 at North Lamar High School in Paris, TX, 33 Texas High School band students earned placement in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Band. Six students advanced to earn All-Area status. The selected students will attend a 2-day clinic & concert on January 21 & 22, 2022 at Sulphur Springs High School.

Those students named to the All-Region Band are: Flute – Kaitlyn Colburn, Shelby LeJeune, JuQuan Harrison, Jami Roberson, Chris Urieta; Clarinet – Martha Bratcher, Taurean Lewis, Angel Paz, Isabel Castaneda; Alto Saxophone – Curshun Waters, Micah Rayburn, Jenifer Silva; Tenor Saxophone – Micah Rayburn; Bari Saxophone – Christian Miller; Trumpet – Devon Pennington, Ethan McDaniel, Parker Johnson, Nick Nard, Luke Dupas; French Horn – Emma Allen, Aubrey Egger, Marco Aguilar; Trombone – Michael Markham, Jackson Roberson; Euphonium – Caden Jordan, Joshua Jeffreys; Tuba – Logan Gonzalez, Parish Campbell, Jonathan Jones; Percussion – Andrew Wommack, Hunter Yates, Peyton Philyaw, Caden Jean.

Earning All-Area Status were: Christian Miller, Devon Pennington, Ethan McDaniel, Emma Allen, Caden Jordan and Logan Gonzalez.