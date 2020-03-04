THS Orchestra Students Take Top Honors at Solo Ensemble Competition – Two Moving on to State

By
Press Release
-
PHOTO IDENTIFICATION (Left to Right) Kate Pappas, Helen Chen, Teagan Jones, Marchaz Kennedy, Nicolai De Guzman, Chloe Sawyer
Advertisement

Texas High School orchestra students earned high marks during the Regional University Interscholastic League Orchestra Solo & Ensemble Contest in Longview, Texas on February 29.

Nicolai De Guzman and Teagan Jones received a Superior Rating on their Solo and will now advance to the UIL State Solo & Ensemble competition.

Also receiving a Superior Rating for their Solo performance were: Helen Chen, Marchaz Kennedy, Kate Pappas, and Chloe Sawyer.

Advertisement

Earning an Excellent Rating for Ensemble were: Helen Chen, Nicolai De Guzman, Teagan Jones, and Chloe Sawyer.

All students are instructed by Steve Bennett, TISD Orchestra Director, and THS Assistant Band Director.

Advertisement!