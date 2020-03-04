THS Orchestra Students Take Top Honors at Solo Ensemble Competition – Two Moving on to State

Advertisement

Texas High School orchestra students earned high marks during the Regional University Interscholastic League Orchestra Solo & Ensemble Contest in Longview, Texas on February 29.

Nicolai De Guzman and Teagan Jones received a Superior Rating on their Solo and will now advance to the UIL State Solo & Ensemble competition.

Also receiving a Superior Rating for their Solo performance were: Helen Chen, Marchaz Kennedy, Kate Pappas, and Chloe Sawyer.



Earning an Excellent Rating for Ensemble were: Helen Chen, Nicolai De Guzman, Teagan Jones, and Chloe Sawyer.

All students are instructed by Steve Bennett, TISD Orchestra Director, and THS Assistant Band Director.