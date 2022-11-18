TISD Board of Trustees Approves $1,000 Per Teacher for Retention Bonus

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX-The Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees approved the use of $600,000 of federal stimulus funding to provide teacher retention bonuses during their November 16, 2022, regular meeting.

The federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Fund allows these funds to aid schools in supporting teacher retention. The 2022-2023 TISD Compensation Plan included a $1,000 ESSER Teacher Retention bonus for this school year.

“We are so pleased that these available funds allow us to recognize our outstanding teachers who are making a difference in the lives of our students every day,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Schools.