TISD Coordinator of Academic Services Represents East Texas at Raise Your Hand Texas Conference in Austin

TISD’s Coordinator of Academic Services, Jennell Ingram, represented East Texas and the district at the Raise Your Hand Texas conference in Austin. Raise Your Hand Texas is a public education advocacy group the Charles Butt Foundation sponsors.

Ingram, a Harvard alumni principal, visited the Capitol building and spoke with District One House Representative Gary Van Deaver and Senator Bryan Hughes during the three-day conference.

The “Future of Texas Starts Here” conference celebrated 15 years of public education advocacy, and speakers covered urgent issues in public education, including vouchers, teacher retention and recruitment, and teacher support systems. The over 200 Harvard principal alumni attended breakout sessions and collaborated with other state educational leaders.

