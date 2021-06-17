TISD Offering a Summer Jump Start for Kindergarten to Second Grade Students

Advertisement

TISD is reaching out to parents/guardians of students, incoming Kindergarten to Second Grade, for their Jump Start Camp slated for July 12-30.

Launching for the first time this summer, Jump Start Camp allows students to have fun and get ahead during an in-person academic and enrichment 12-day program. Transportation to and from the camp will also be provided.

“We are thrilled to offer this jump start for our incoming K-2 students to accelerate their academic progress moving into the 2021-22 school year,” said Jennell Ingram, Summer Program Coordinator for TISD. “It is important for our students to receive targeted, focused instruction that will address any potential learning loss as a result of COVID.”

“Outside of the academics, a few of the fun and engaging opportunities for students during Jump Start Camp will include miniature golf, culinary arts, creating musical instruments, puppetry, art projects and team sports,” shared Kristi Lewis, Jump Start Coordinator.

For more information, contact: Jennell Ingram at 903.793.7561 ext. 1306 or jennell.ingram@txkisd.net. Registration is also available online at www.txkisd.net.