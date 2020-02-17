Top Local Student Named a Coca-Cola Scholarship Regional Finalist

Advertisement

Texas High School senior, Jenna Williamson, has been named a Regional Finalist for the 2020 class of Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process in becoming a Coca-Cola Scholar.

Williamson is one of 251 high school seniors selected from a pool of 93,075 applications from across the country based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

Regional Finalists will now complete Phase 3 of the process with an independent selection committee reviewing applications and selecting 150 scholars in March.

Selected scholars will be part of a Scholars Weekend in Atlanta, GA where they will serve as the guests of honor at a celebratory banquet, participate in a leadership development curriculum and be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is one of the most recognized and respected achievement-based scholarships in America. It was created in 1986 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola and to establish a legacy for the education of tomorrow’s leaders through college scholarships. With its 31st class of Coca-Cola Scholars, the Foundation has provided more than $69 million in scholarships to over 6,150 program alumni who together have become a powerful force for positive change. Learn more at www.coca-colarscholars.org.

