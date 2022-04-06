Trash Off and Big Event

Advertisement

A huge cleanup effort is taking place in Texarkana on Saturday, April 9th. Not only will Texarkana participate in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash Off from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., but Texas A&M University Texarkana will host The Big Event, which includes a day of service where students, faculty, staff, alumni and families unite to extend a helping hand to the community. This is an opportunity for residents to help clean up their area roadways and beautify the community.

The kickoff for the Big Event will be held at 7:00 am on Saturday, the 9th, at the U.S. Post Office/Courthouse at 500 N. Stateline Ave., and the street around the building will be closed at that time for opening festivities.

As part of the cleanup effort, the City will host beautification projects at four sites across town. These include Beverly, Rosehill, New Town and the Texarkana Public Library. There will be a roll-off dumpster at each location and residents are invited to drop off bulk waste and trash (excluding electronics, paint, tires, batteries, and other hazardous waste)

Please see the location below for each site.

Library parking lot in the back (600 W 3rd St, Texarkana, TX 75501)

Rosehill (Milam and w 13th) (1303 Milam St, Texarkana, TX 75501)

New Town, Bell Park (3208 Lincoln Ave, Texarkana, TX 75503)

Beverly, at the community center. (901 Lumpkin St, Texarkana, TX 75501)

For more information, please contact the City’s Planning and Community Development Department at 903-798-3904.

