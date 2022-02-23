Trinity Christian School Open House Event For Local Families

Advertisement

Trinity Christian School is excited to invite the Texarkana Region to their 2022-2023 Open House events! Trinity Christian School (TCS) has been serving the Texarkana community for over 30 years, and is the only K-12 Christian school within a 30 mile radius of Texarkana. The TCS Mission is to train students to think, learn, live and grow from a Biblical perspective. Their credentialed staff is committed to loving and supporting their students, while engaging them academically and spiritually through their rigorous curriculum and a strong Christ-centered focus. TCS prides themselves on their safe and supportive environment for their students through their small class sizes, competitive athletic programs, and quality educators.

Trinity Christian School has 1:1 technology for K-12 students, as well as an 11:1 student to teacher ratio. They offer 8 varsity sports for students including: Football, Basketball, Cheer, Cross Country, Track, Golf, Baseball and Softball. In 2021 Trinity students brought home several championship titles including: Boys Basketball State Champions, Girls Golf State Champions and Football State Champions Runner Up. Their 2020-2021 College Acceptance rate was 100%, and their Seniors received $50,000 on average in Scholarships in 2020-2021.

Trinity will be hosting their 2022-2023 Open House events this coming week. For Preschool-aged children, families can attend on February 28th at 9AM or 5:30PM. Families with a Junior High and/or High School student can attend on March 1st at 8AM. Families with an Elementary student can attend on March 2nd at 8AM. Families can expect to learn more about TCS, meet TCS staff and teachers, tour the TCS campus, and have a chance to ask questions and receive answers. K-12 students will also have the opportunity to shadow a current student that day.

Advertisement

New families, who attend an Open House event and complete the enrollment process by March 31st, can take advantage of a free registration fees waiver. If you are interested in registering for Trinity Christian School’s 2022-2023 Open House, you can find their online registration by clicking HERE. Registration is not required to attend but highly encouraged.

TCS will offer additional 2022-2023 Open House events in the Spring. Families with Preschool-aged children can attend on April 21st at 9AM or 5:30PM. Families with a Junior High and/or High School student can attend on April 26th at 8:00AM. Families with an Elementary student can attend on April 22nd at 8:00AM.

Trinity Christian School is located at 3107 Trinity Blvd, Texarkana, AR 7185. If you have any questions you can contact the school by dialing (870) 779 -1009 or emailing them at admissions@trinitywarriors.org.

