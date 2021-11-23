TRiO Donates to The Call

Advertisement

To celebrate National Adoption Month this November, UAHT’s TRiO Student Success Club recently made several donations to The CALL in the counties of Hempstead and Nevada. TRiO’s donations included diapers, wipes, and monetary funds. The CALL is an Arkansan program which works with churches to ensure high quality care for foster children. Churches involved with the CALL work with foster parents and volunteers to establish safe and effective means of caring for foster children.

For more information about TRiO’s work with The CALL, contact Bryan Smith at 870-722-8148 or bryan.smith@uaht.edu.

