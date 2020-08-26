Tropical Weather School Closings Texarkana

Advertisement
Some Texarkana area schools have announced they will be closing due to weather expected with Hurricane Laura.
Hurricane Laura is expected to reach the Texarkana area midday Thursday.
Texas Schools
Bowie County Schools say they will wait until early Thursday morning to make a decision.
- Texarkana College – Virtual format for all courses and student services Thursday and Friday. Classes will meet online.
- Texas A&M University Texarkana – All classes & activities canceled Thursday and Friday.
- Pleasant Grove ISD – Schools Closed.
- LEISD – Closed Thursday
-
Hughes Springs ISD – Closed Thursday
- Bloomburg ISD – Closed Thursday
-
McLeod ISD – Closed Thursday
-
Linden-Kildare ISD – Closed Thursday
-
Atlanta ISD – Closed Thursday
-
Queen City ISD – Closed Thursday
-
Avinger ISD – Closed Thursday
Arkansas Schools
- Texarkana, Ark. School District – Thursday No Face to Face Meetings. Classes will be virtual.
- Hope Public Schools – No School on Thursday
- Prescott Public Schools – No School on Thursday or Friday
- Genoa Public Schools – No School on Thursday
- Nevada County Public Schools – No School on Thursday
- Spring Hill School District – No School on Thursday
- Ashdown Schools – Offsite instruction only on Thursday.
- University of Arkansas Hope & Texarkana – Both Campuses Closed Thursday.
Last Update 5:00 p.m. Wednesday
