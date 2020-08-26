Tropical Weather School Closings Texarkana

Advertisement

Some Texarkana area schools have announced they will be closing due to weather expected with Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura is expected to reach the Texarkana area midday Thursday.

Texas Schools

Bowie County Schools say they will wait until early Thursday morning to make a decision.

Texarkana College – Virtual format for all courses and student services Thursday and Friday. Classes will meet online.

Texas A&M University Texarkana – All classes & activities canceled Thursday and Friday.

Pleasant Grove ISD – Schools Closed.

LEISD – Closed Thursday

Hughes Springs ISD – Closed Thursday

Bloomburg ISD – Closed Thursday

McLeod ISD – Closed Thursday

Linden-Kildare ISD – Closed Thursday

Atlanta ISD – Closed Thursday

Queen City ISD – Closed Thursday

Avinger ISD – Closed Thursday

Arkansas Schools

Texarkana, Ark. School District – Thursday No Face to Face Meetings. Classes will be virtual.

Hope Public Schools – No School on Thursday

Prescott Public Schools – No School on Thursday or Friday

Genoa Public Schools – No School on Thursday

Nevada County Public Schools – No School on Thursday

Spring Hill School District – No School on Thursday

Ashdown Schools – Offsite instruction only on Thursday.

University of Arkansas Hope & Texarkana – Both Campuses Closed Thursday.

Last Update 5:00 p.m. Wednesday

