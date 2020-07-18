Twins Begin Series in Tulsa

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media Texarkana Twins

Texarkana, TX (July 17, 2020)- The Twins played their first game of a 3-game series in Tulsa tonight against the Drillers. Although the Twins scored first, and held the lead a couple of times, they ultimately dropped game one by a score of 11-4

The Twins looked like a winning team in the first couple of inning’s tonight. They gained a 1-0 lead after an RBI single from Ricardo Leonett in the top of the second, where Seth Hopkins came home from 2nd base. The Drillers took back the lead, after a 3 run bottom of the 3rd, but the Twins weren’t done yet. Three more runs were scored by the Twins in the top of the 4th inning after an RBI single by Leonett, and a sacrifice fly from Casey Rother. Although the Twins fought hard for all nine innings, Tulsa ran away with this one, scoring 8 runs from the 4th inning on and winning 11-4.

Jared Roberts started things off for the Twins on the mound tonight, pitching for 4.1 innings and striking out 6. Jackson Sioson followed and threw for 1.2 innings. Joel Barker then came in and finished the game, throwing for two innings and striking out 1. Austin Colon finished tonight 1-4 with a double. Seth Hopkins finished 1-3 with a single, and Ricardo Leonett finished 4-4 with four singles. Leonett also scored one run, and two more runs were RBIs from Leonett. First time Twin Dillon Lifrieri ended 2-4 with a pair of singles. Lifrieri also scored one run.



The Twins play game two against the Tulsa Drillers Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. The Twins next home game is Tuesday, July 21st, where they will play the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana – for information on Texarkana’s very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. For tickets, visit bit.ly/TexarkanaTwinsTickets. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

