Twins Complete Hodgestand Against Sod Squad

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media for Texarkana Twins

The Twins played the 9th and final game of a 9-game stand at Hodgetown. After two great games on Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Twins dropped Thrusday’s game by a score of 15-4.

Both Amarillo teams have a habit of starting things off very fast against the Twins, and last night was no exception as the Sod Squad scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. It took the Twins until the 4th inning to get on the board, scoring one run when Reed Spenrath was hit home on a sacrifice fly from Austin Colon. The Twins came within 3 runs of the Squad, when Cameron Dollar scored after hitting a triple with two outs in the 5th. That was the closest the Twins would come to taking the lead away, as the Squad scored 10 runs in the next three innings, opposed to the two runs scored by the Twins in the same time frame. All of the Twins players are very excited to head to Tulsa tomorrow to have a change of scenery and a change of rosters after spending over a week in Amarillo and playing 9 straight games in Hodgetown.

Carson Bailey started things on the bump for the Twins, throwing 4.1 innings and striking out two. Jacob Bowman followed and finished the 5th inning, and threw for a third of the 6th. Bowman struck out one. Isaac Vander Hart followed Bowman and threw for 1.2 innings, and struck out one. Jay French ended the game on the mound, striking out one in the 8th inning. Jake slunder finished 2-4 tonight, hitting a single and a double. Slunder also reached home one time tonight. Camron Dollar ended 2-2 with a single and a triple, and he also got home twice. Sam Creed and Reed Spenrath both ended 1-2 with singles. Spenrath also found his way home tonight after a walk. Tyler Trovinger went 1-3 tonight, finishing with a single, and Austin Colon finished 1-4 with a single.

The Twins head to Tulsa to start a three game series with the Drillers Thursday Evening at 7:05 p.m. The Twins next home game is Tuesday, July 21st, where they will play the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana


