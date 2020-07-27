Twins Complete Series in Frisco

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media Texarkana Twins

Texarkana, TX (July 25, 2020)- Tonight’s game between the Twins and the RoughRiders was a huge improvement for the Twins, as the quality of both the hitting and pitching greatly increased for the team. However, the Twins dropped the final game from Dr. Pepper Ballpark as the RoughRiders completed the sweep by an 8-run deficit.

The Riders took the lead early in today’s game, just like yesterday’s game, scoring one run after a sac fly brought Bobby Goodloe home from third. The Twins didn’t take long to respond when they scored a run in the next half inning, when Jose Vargas was hit home on an RBI single from Ricardo Leonett and tied the game at 1-1. The rest of the game was all Riders as they added seven runs in the bottom of the 7th and took the lead 10-1. The Twins would add one more run in the 9th, but the Riders kept control as they completed the sweep of the Twins and won today’s game 10-2

Carson Bailey started the game on the mound for the Twins tonight, pitching for 3 innings and striking out 3. Triston Dixon came in to start the bottom of the 4th inning, and he threw for 3 more innings, striking out 2 and allowing no runs on the day. Cade Meuse followed to start the 7th inning, and Flavio Tirado would follow Meuse. Tirado lasted ⅔ of an inning, and fanned 1. Sebastian Romero came in to pitch after Tirado, and Andrew Keefer ended the game tonight, throwing for the last 1.1 innings. Austin Colon ended today’s game 1-4 with a double in the 9th inning. Ricardo Leonett ended 2-4 with a pair of singles, including an RBI single, and Andrew Keefer ended 1-4 with a single.

The Twins’ next home game is Tuesday, July 28th against the Frisco RoughRiders. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

The Twins' next home game is Tuesday, July 28th against the Frisco RoughRiders.


