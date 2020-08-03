Twins End 2020 Season

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media Texarkana Twins

Texarkana, TX (August 2, 2020)- The Twins and Cane Cutters ended a 3-game series in Lafayette, Louisiana tonight that also ended the 2020 season for both teams. Although tonight’s game was a nail-biter, the Cane Cutters completed the series and season sweep of the Twins tonight, winning 14-13.

The Cutters started hot tonight, scoring a run right off the bat in the bottom of the first inning. The Twins would tie the game in the 3rd at 1-1, but the Cutters would quickly run away, scoring three more runs in the 3rd and one more in the 5th. This gave the Cutters a 5-1 lead, and it looked like the Cutters would take this game like they had the last two games: decisively. The Twins scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning and tied the game up at 5 after a 3-run bomb from Matthew Kissamis. However, the Cutters would take the lead, once again, after scoring three runs in the bottom of the 6th and then one more in the 7th inning. Although the Twins would score one more, the Cutters scored four more of their own in the bottom of the 8th inning.

It looked as though the Twins would take another blowout loss after the score reached 13-6 heading into the 9th inning. The Twins decided they weren’t done with the season yet, and they turned on the bats and never let up. The Twins ended up scoring 7 runs in the top of the 9th, tying the game at 13-13. Hopes were high with the Twins, who were on a 13-game losing streak heading into tonight’s game. However, the Cane Cutters came out swinging, and with one out in the bottom of the 9th, a wild pitch enabled Jacob Burke to score a run and take the win 14-13.

Jacob Poe started the game for the Twins tonight, throwing for 2.1 innings and fanning 1. Daxton Tinker came in after Poe and threw for 2.2 innings and struck out 2. Tyson Carlton came in to pitch to start the 6th inning and he lasted an inning and struck out 2. Joseph Villareal, Flavio Tirado, and Brandon Butler all threw for an inning to close out the game tonight. Villareal and Tirado both finished with one strikeout. Thomas Stevens ended the night 2-4 with a pair of singles, and he also reached home twice. Jarret McDonald ended 3-4 with three singles, and he also reached home 3 times tonight. Kade Turnage ended 1-3 with a single and he came home twice. Matthew Kissamis ended 2-4 with a single and a 3-run home run, and he came home twice tonight. Jose Vargas finished 1-3 and had a double while scoring one more run for the Twins, and Hunter Prescher ended 1-2 with an RBI single.



The Twins end the 2020 season with a record of 4-24. Thank you for Joining the Twins this summer. For information regarding being a host family, purchasing season tickets, or any information about the 2021 season, contact 903-294-7529.

