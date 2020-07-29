Twins Start Final Home Series

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media for Texarkana Twins

Texarkana, TX (July 28, 2020)- Tonight’s game between the Twins and the RoughRiders, which was sponsored by Sports Magic, was definitely one of the best games the Twins have played all season. After great pitching and hitting, and after some very close calls, the Twins dropped a heartbreaker tonight by a score of 7-5.

The Riders came out hot, scoring three runs right off the bat in the top of the first inning. The Twins then turned on a little bit, after Ricardo Leonett hit a solo home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the first, making the score 3-1. The Twins would come to within one run in the second inning before the Riders started to pull away once again, scoring two more runs in the third and taking a 5-2 lead.

Advertisement

The Twins wanted to score some runs of their own, and score they did, adding three runs in the bottom of the third inning and tying the game at 5.The Riders would score one more in the 4th, making the score 6-5, but that would be the last run scored for a long while. The Riders would add one more run in the top of the 9th inning that would carry them to a 7-5 victory over the Twins.

Anthony Esposito started the game on the mound in his Twins debut tonight. He lasted four full innings, while striking out 4. Jarod Roberts came in after Esposito, throwing for 4.2 innings and striking out 5. Roberts also only allowed one run tonight, throwing 4 scoreless innings. Flavio Tirado came in during the 9th inning, and ended the game in three pitches. Austin Colon ended the game 2-5, hitting a single and a double and reaching home once. Ricardo Leonett ended 3-4, and he was just a single shy of the cycle, hitting a home run, a triple, and a double. Gabriel Irwin ended 1-4 with a double, and he reached home after that double, while Hunter Prescher ended 1-4 with a single.

The Twins’ next home game is Wednesday, July 29th against the Frisco RoughRiders, where it is also Warrior Wednesday for first responders. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana – for information on Texarkana’s very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. For tickets, visit bit.ly/TexarkanaTwinsTickets. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

