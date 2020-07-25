Twins Take on RoughRiders at DP Ballpark

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media Texarkana Twins

Texarkana, TX (July 24, 2020)- The Twins started their final minor league away series against the Frisco RoughRiders today at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. After a couple of bad defensive innings for the Twins, and some heavy bats from the Riders, Frisco took game one of the series by a score of 10-0.

The Twins went behind very early in the game, after a solo homerun in the very first at-bat for the Riders gave Frisco a 1-0 lead. The Riders put up three more runs before the Twins could get a runner past 2nd base. Although Texarkana got very close to scoring multiple times, they could not capitalize on those chances as the Riders gave the Twins their second shutout loss of the season, taking game one 10-0.

Julian Pokerny started tonight’s game, pitching for six full innings and fanning six. Cade Meuse, one of the many new players on the Twins, came in to pitch after Pokerny, and he struck out three in 1.2 innings. Mike Goodeau ended the game tonight, lasting ⅔ of an inning.

The Twins continue their series with the RoughRiders tomorrow, July 25th at 2:00 p.m. The Twins’ next home game is Tuesday, July 28th against the Frisco RoughRiders. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana – for information on Texarkana’s very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. For tickets, visit bit.ly/TexarkanaTwinsTickets. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

