Two Facing Drug Charges After Stop by Bowie County Deputy

Two people are facing drug charges after a Bowie County Deputy stopped a vehicle Thursday.

According to a press release, On Thursday Lieutenant Rob Hadaway observed a 2000 Ford F350 turning from Lake Breeze Drive onto Fryers Road. He recognized the truck and had information that a “wanted person” had been using the vehicle. Lieutenant Hadaway caught up to the truck as it pulled into the parking lot of the Lakeway Country Store located at US Highway 59s and FM 2148.

The passenger, later identified as Anthony Bryan Krebs, attempted to go inside of the store before he was detained by Lieutenant Hadaway. Lieutenant Hadaway noticed a rifle lying in the back seat of the truck. Krebs is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The white female driver, identified as Leslie Paige Harkins, is also a convicted felon that is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Lieutenant Hadaway observed Krebs to be very nervous and pacing near the shrubs that were in front of the business. Krebs sat down in an opening between two shrubs before standing right back up and approaching Lieutenant Hadaway. Krebs was arrested for the weapon violation and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Lieutenant Hadaway located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in the driver’s seat where Harkins was sitting. Harkins was placed under arrest as well.

Lieutenant Hadaway then checked the area where Krebs sat between the bushes and located a plastic baggie holding a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine. A check of the store surveillance video confirmed that Krebs had removed the drugs from his clothing and dropped it there to avoid arrest. Krebs was in possession of approximately 1.5 Ounces (42 grams) of suspected methamphetamine.

Both Anthony Krebs and Leslie Harkins were transported to the Bi-State Jail.

Krebs was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Over Four Grams and Under 200 Grams and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Harkins was charges with Possession of a Controlled Substance Under One Gram and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Bonds were later set for both subjects by Judge Todd Fore. Krebs bonds are $20,000 for Possession of a Controlled Substance Over Four Grams and Under 200 Grams and $10,000 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Harkins Bonds are $5,000 for Possession of Controlled Substance Under One Gram and $10,000 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

