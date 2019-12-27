Two People Killed in Overnight House Fire

Advertisement

An overnight house fire near Fouke, Arkansas claimed the lives of two people.

66-year-old Barbara Crawford Ferrell and her brother Hugh Scott Calhoun died in the fire.

Miller County Fire Crews were dispatched to the fire around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night.

Firefighters remain on-scene at 14738 Highway 71, just north of Fouke, Arkansas.

The cause is currently unknown.

Three dogs are currently unaccounted for that were in the home at the time of the fire.

A gofundme fundraiser has been started for the family.