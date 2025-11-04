Two Suspects Charged After Stolen Truck Found Burned, Camper Still Missing

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas – Two men are behind bars after a stolen vehicle investigation led detectives from Texarkana to DeKalb, where a burned truck and missing camper tied to an organized theft were discovered.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, officers responded on October 27 to a theft report in the 2000 block of Texas Boulevard. The victim reported that his 2020 Ford F-250 and a 37-foot 2024 Puma Palomino bumper-pull camper—valued together at approximately $85,000—had been stolen from inside the fenced business area. Surveillance footage later showed the theft occurred around 11:30 p.m. the previous Friday.

Detective Lauren Freeman quickly took the lead on the case, tracking the stolen truck to the DeKalb area. Investigators located an address where both the truck and camper had been spotted over the weekend. The truck was later found abandoned and burned northwest of DeKalb.

Following the investigation, police arrested Kenneth Shavers, 41, and Nicklas Burkland, 37, charging both with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Detectives believe a third suspect was involved and are working to identify that individual. The stolen camper—a Puma Palomino Model 29BHQB—remains missing.

Anyone who has seen the camper or has information about the third suspect is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers by calling 903-793-STOP or visiting www.p3tips.com

. Those providing information may be eligible for a cash reward.