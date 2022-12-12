TWO TEXAS HIGH SENIORS CHOSEN AS COCA-COLA SCHOLARS SEMI-FINALISTS

Advertisement

John Thomas Borowitz and Joseph Haynes-Stewart have been named Semifinalists for the 2023 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Borowitz and Haynes-Stewart were two of 1,557 high school seniors selected as Semifinalists from a pool of over 91,000 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

The Semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000. A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2023 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,750 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $81 million in scholarships over 35 years.

Borowitz and Haynes-Stewart will now complete Phase 2 applications, including essays, a recommendation, and a transcript. An independent selection committee will review the applications and recommend 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January to participate in online interviews. 150 Coke Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta April 13-16, 2023. They will be the guests of honor at the 35th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

