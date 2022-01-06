TXKToday Photo and Art Contest 2022

Advertisement

TXKToday is dedicated to representing everyone throughout the Texarkana community, especially our local artists and photographers. To start the New Year off with a bang, TXKToday will be hosting a photography contest for our local artists. We want YOU to submit your art and photography that you think best represents the Texarkana community. There are no age limit requirements, although for any submission for students under the age of 18+, we require parental permission for entry.

We are searching for photographs, paintings, murals etc., that you think best represents or captures the Texarkana community. The winning artist will have their art featured as our headline photograph for Facebook and our TXKToday.com website for the rest of the 2022 year!

TXKToday will be choosing 5 of the top submissions, and the Texarkana and TXKToday community will have the opportunity to vote for the winner beginning February 1st, 2022. The winner will be announced February 10th, with an exclusive piece written about the artist and their art. The winner, along with their art being featured on TXKToday, will receive a $100 Gift Card to TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen here in Texarkana. Runner-ups will have the option to allow TXKToday to use their photography or art for other articles throughout the year with artist credit!

Submission Details:

– Submissions must be sent to Jordan@txktoday.com with the Subject Title: Photo Contest. An email confirmation will be sent to all submissions upon receipt.

– Please send your submissions as a JPEG or PDF file, any other types of submissions may not be accepted.

– Please include the title of your submission, your name, age, occupation, contact information and description of your art to be used throughout the voting process.

– If you are under the age of 18+, please include parental information for contacting purposes if art is chosen as the TOP 5!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please reach out to Jordan@txktoday.com or call the TXKToday office at 903.367.4255.

All entries are due before Sunday, January 30th. We cannot wait to see the great work from our local artists, and look forward to meeting with our winners to learn all about YOU! Please note that any artist submission to TXKToday, gives TXKToday the right to use the image with credit for the purpose of the contest. Good luck artists!

