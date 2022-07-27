U of A Hope-Texarkana New Student Orientation Events Scheduled

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) will hold multiple New Student Orientations for the fall semester. Students can choose from orientations on each campus on the dates listed below.

Hope Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Evening Monday, August 15 • 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Morning Tuesday, August 16 • 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Texarkana Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Morning Wednesday, August 17 • 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Evening Thursday, August 18 • 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

All new incoming UAHT students are invited to participate in New Student Orientation before fall classes begin. Orientation will prepare new UAHT students for the college experience by reviewing academic expectations, financial aid, and student account information. Students can get their student ID card during orientation, pick up their UAHT parking sticker, and learn about valuable resources to help them succeed in college.

Students can register for orientation by submitting the registration form at the link below.

Register for New Student Orientation here:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=FucGHnSAXkaAI2RqeeQX6_ZFy3SHy9JDg33GE8GWyFFUQUVZTUNNSE9WWUJLQTRWN0U1UDBFSDRZNC4u&wdLOR=cDC9AA3AF-3F87-49BC-8024-C3931B987342

For more information or to register for New Student Orientation via phone, contact Jennifer Wright Cunningham, Director of Student Relations, at 870-722-8228.

Fall registration is still open and classes begin on August 24.]