U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Jasey Dickerson has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Dickerson is a graduate of Gudon High School. She is the daughter of Lisa Dickerson. Jasey plans to pursue a degree in Funeral Service Education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

