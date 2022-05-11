U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Priscilla Isabel Garcia has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Garcia is a graduate of Prescott High School. She is the daughter of Mariela Aguirre Garcia. Priscilla plans to pursue an Associate of Arts degree in General Education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

