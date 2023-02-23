U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Shelby Perry has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $3,400 per academic year. Perry is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Jessica Adams and Christopher Elledge. Shelby plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT begins on April 5. Future students can apply for admission now at https://www.uaht.edu/admission-application.

For more information, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

