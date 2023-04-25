U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Addie Carrillo has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $3,400 per academic year. Carrillo is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Sarah and Alfredo Carrillo. Addie plans to pursue a degree in general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin June 5, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 23.

To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

