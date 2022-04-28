UA Hope-Texarkana Commencement Ceremony to be Held May 10

Advertisement

The 2022 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana commencement ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. in Hempstead Hall on the Hope Campus. This year 428 students are expected to graduate with a degree or certificate. The public is invited to attend this special event and celebrate the accomplishments of these students.

Handicap parking is available in the two parking lots nearest Hempstead Hall. There is also a drop-off point under the awning at the front doors of the building.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the UAHT YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/UAHopeTexarkana) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/uahopetexarkana).

For more information, call 870-777-5722.

