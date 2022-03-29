UA Hope-Texarkana Iron Horse Pantry Appreciates Community Support

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Iron Horse Pantry began operation in December of 2019. Since then, over 5,214 food and nonperishable items have been donated and over $2,305 donated by the community and UAHT employees.

One local organization has made it a priority to donate to the pantry. Red River Credit Union (RRCU) Hope Branch has donated 242 items. “RRCU loves to be involved in the community and being able to help support local students on the back end as they pursue their educational goals is important to us,” Kishanda Beasley, Hope Branch Manager, said. “Sometimes students just need help with things like food and toiletries to take a little more financial burden off them to help them succeed.” Kristin Hilburn, RRCU Teller Supervisor, added, “Our branch loves being a part of this community, and being able to help people here in any way we can is an awesome feeling.”

“We are grateful for all of our donors and glad that RRCU has chosen the Iron Horse Pantry as one of their special programs to support,” Christopher Smith, Dean of Students, said. “Words cannot express the gratitude for and impact of the community’s unwavering support for the UAHT Iron Horse Pantry. Without these selfless contributions to the pantry, addressing student hunger in our service area would only be an isolated thought, not a collectively impactful action.”

The Iron Horse Pantry, housed on the Hope campus, is open to all currently enrolled UAHT students. An online order form is available for students at the Texarkana campus.

For more information about the UAHT Iron Horse Pantry, contact Christopher Smith at christopher.smith@uaht.edu or visit https://www.uaht.edu/pantry/.

