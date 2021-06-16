UA Hope-Texarkana Online Associate Degree in Funeral Services Receives Full Accreditation

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana received word today that the Online Associate of Applied Science Degree in Funeral Service Education has met all conditions for accreditation. The online program, which began last year, required a one-year self-study and focus visit that assessed online courses and online students, among other criteria. “We are happy to say that after the mandatory one-year evaluation, the online degree has received unconditional full accreditation from the American Board of Funeral Service Education (ABFSE),” said Karen Davis, Dean of Health Professions.

UAHT has a longstanding reputation for having a world-class funeral service program. “The Committee on Accreditation commended UAHT’s Funeral Service Education Program for their engaging teaching methods, student satisfaction, and long-term commitment to excellence,” said Brad Sheppard, Funeral Services Instructor. “The online degree is a natural extension of our on-campus program, which has been continuously accredited by the ABFSE since 1997 and will reflect the same quality education as our on-campus degree.”

Davis, who has been a part of the funeral service program at UAHT since 1997, said, “I am excited for the program to move forward into offering the AAS Funeral Service Education degree 100% online. For many students, it isn’t feasible to move or give up a full-time job to go to school as they have other family responsibilities. The online program will allow those students to earn their degree while honoring family responsibilities.”

The online degree is designed to teach students the skills necessary for employment as a funeral director and embalmer. Students in the program will learn to recognize the importance of caring for the bereaved and deceased, conducting funeral service ceremonies and funeral arrangement conferences with families, preserving and restoring a deceased human body through embalming, being aware of proper workplace safety guidelines for funeral service practitioners, and cremation procedures. The degree is a two-year, 60-credit hour program consisting of general education and core funeral education courses. Tuition is extremely affordable at only $112 per credit hour. At this time, the online program is limited to residents of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas (resident 30 days prior to the start of classes).

UAHT also offers the following degrees and certificates in Funeral Services:

Certificate of Proficiency in Funeral Directing

Technical Certificate in Funeral Directing

Technical Certificate in Funeral Directing – Online

Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Service Education – On Campus

For more information or to apply for the program, contact Brad Sheppard at brad.sheppard@uaht.edu or 870-722-8523, or Karen Davis at karen.davis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8206.