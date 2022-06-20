UA Hope-Texarkana Receives $15,000 Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Grant to Support Entrepreneurship

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently received a grant for $15,000 from the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC) to support students in starting or improving small businesses. “COVID has changed how many people view work,” Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor, said. “We have witnessed many people losing or resigning from their jobs. In the aftermath, entrepreneurial opportunities have become more appealing. Given that this is the case, we need to educate and equip individuals with the tools to be successful entrepreneurs. This grant will help us do just that.”

Steve Harris, President of the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, said one of the things the HCEDC can do to help our community is to assist in the creation of small businesses by helping individuals get started developing businesses. “We hope this grant combined with the entrepreneurship program at UAHT will create a renewed interest in small business development and help generate businesses that create jobs in our county,” Harris said.

Students in Entrepreneurship at UAHT will learn how to plan an entrepreneurial venture, create a business model, and operate a business. The course will offer coaching and mentorship in a supportive environment to help with commercialization.

For more information about Entrepreneurship at UAHT, contact Akili Moses-Israel at 870-722-8102 or akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu.

Pictured left to right, members of the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation:

Front row: Ed Darling, Dr. Christine Holt, Dr. Ladell Douglas, Mark Ross, Russell Cornelius.

Back row: Jerry Crane, Steve Harris, Steve Atchley, Steve Lance, and Dr. Lester Sites III

