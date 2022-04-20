UA Hope-Texarkana Student Receives Malco Products “Head of the Class” Award

Advertisement

Christian Hart of Mineral Springs, Arkansas, has been named “Head of the Class” through a student recognition program by Malco Products, SBC, the nation’s leading manufacturer of tools of the trade for trade professionals. Hart was selected based on his attendance, participation, grades, and internship experience. He was presented with a certificate, Malco cap, and tool kit. After graduation, Christian has already been offered employment at Weyerhaeuser in Dierks, Arkansas.

Each school term, Malco recognizes high-achieving students in the HVAC/sheet metal, building construction, and autobody repair fields through the “Head of the Class” Student Recognition Program.

Since 2005, the program has reached more than 55,000 students, including 3,000 “Head of the Class” honorees, representing more than 700 high school career technical education programs, technical schools, union Joint Apprenticeship Training Committees, and industry association programs across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about the HVAC program or other technical and industrial programs at UAHT, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/academic-divisions/business-trade-industry/.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UA Hope-Texarkana is open now. To enroll, call 870-722-8124.

