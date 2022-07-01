UAHT Graduates Receive Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarships to TAMUT

Advertisement

Jacob Carnes and Maria Galvan Labrada, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduates, were recently selected as recipients of the Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarship. The Farmers Bank Distinguished Speaker Series event raises scholarship money for students who graduate from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College and wish to complete their bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University Texarkana.

The featured speaker at this year’s event was Captain Scott Kelly, a retired naval test pilot and astronaut who made history by spending more than 340 consecutive days on board the International Space Station. The event raised $51,100 for scholarships.

Pictured:

UAHT students Jacob Carnes (red polo shirt) and Maria Galvan Labrada (blue long-sleeved shirt with glasses).

Dr. Christine Holt, Chancellor (pink jacket)

