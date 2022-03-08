UAHT Kids’ College 2022 Teacher Proposals Now Being Accepted

Advertisement

Teaching proposals for Kids’ College at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana are being accepted now. If you are interested in teaching, please submit a detailed class proposal for each age group, week, and class you wish to teach by the end of business day on March 22, 2022. Class topics will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis from proposals as they are received. Applicants must be team players and have prior teaching experience. A teaching license is preferred, but not required.

Proposals may be submitted here: https://www.uaht.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Kids-College-Teaching-Proposal-2022.pdf

Kids’ College dates and times for 2022 are listed below.

June 6-9 – Hope Campus

Morning session: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., for students entering 1st and 2nd grade (6-10 students per class)

Afternoon session: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., for students entering 3rd and 4th grade (12-15 students per class)

June 13-16 – Hope Campus

Master class morning session: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., for students entering 5th and 6th grade (6-10 students per class)

June 27-30 – Texarkana Campus

Morning session: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., for students entering 1st through 4th grade (6-10 students per class)



For more details and to submit a proposal, contact Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

