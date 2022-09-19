Under the Harvest Moon Draw-Down for Texarkana Resources

Advertisement

Texarkana Resources has been a part of the Texarkana community for over 50 years now providing education, support, training and resources to those with disabilities. In order to continue serving and meeting the needs of the Texarkana Community, Texarkana Resources is hosting its Annual Draw-Down Fundraiser Saturday, September 27th!!

“A Draw-Down takes every ticket purchase for our event into consideration! Each ticket goes in to be drawn, and the last ticket drawn at the end of the night wins the jackpot! The jackpot this year is $5,000, and whoever wins the prize has the option of splitting it with Texarkana Resources!,” said Brianna Conn of Texarkana Resources.

“We will also be doing a 50/50 draw which is where you purchase a card from a deck of cards and we sell as many as we can. At the end of the night we will draw a card and whoever wins gets half of the pot while our non-profit will get the other half,” said Brianna.

“The fundraiser night is going to be amazing. We have Mr. John Nutt as our live auctioneer who will be auctioning off a trip to Broken Bow which was in large part donated by Health Care Express and includes a two night cabin stay in Broken Bow. We will also have a raffle, and we will be raffling off a beautiful Apple Watch plus Accessories that was donated to us by AT&T Texarkana! Apart from the auction we will have a silent auction with incredible donations to bid on. Our dinner will be prepared by the incredible Jeff Loving (Chef on the Run) and we will be providing beverages of choice! This year our desserts have been donated by three local fan favorites including Sugar Mill, Cake Boutique and Grand Slam Bakeries!” said Brianna.

“While our fundraiser is an incredible opportunity for us to continue to raise money, my favorite part of this fundraiser is reminding our community of just how much we love and care for those in need. Texarkana Resources does so much more than provide resources for those that qualify. We have so many who come to us in need, and we never turn them away without doing everything possible to ensure they can find or receive some sort of support that they need. Our fundraising does not go towards our operational costs, in fact we are hoping to use a lot of our fundraising to expand our Adult Development Training Program so that we can continue to serve more people from Arkansas and Texas,” said Brianna.

This year, Texarkana Resources has already sold 120 tickets for their Draw-Down Fundraiser. If you would like to make a donation to Texarkana Resources you can visit their website here to make a donation in lieu of attendance to their Draw-Down Fundraiser: CLICK HERE TO DONATE. If you are unable to attend the Fundraiser there are several opportunities throughout the year to make your donation in support of Texarkana Resources including Giving Tuesday in November. Throughout the year Texarkana Resources also accepts donations for Thanksgiving Dinner as well as donations for Christmas Presents for those receiving help through Texarkana Resources!

Texarkana Resources would like to thank their many sponsors including: City National Bank, Commercial National, Daines Insurance, Farmers Bank & Trust, Health Care Express, Ledwell, NAI American Realty, Offenhauser Insurance, Patterson- Troike, Smith-Blair, Scott Equipment, Texas FCU, Texarkana Physical Therapy, Texarkana Radio Center, Wisdom Animal Clinic and the Yates Foundation.

