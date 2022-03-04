UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour® visits Genoa Central High School

Advertisement

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour® is the nation’s number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated. The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour has partnered with Miller County Farm Bureau of Arkansas, Farmers Bank and Trust, and Beyond The Badge of TXK to bring this life changing event to Genoa Central High School with the mission of changing these dangerous driving behaviors and saving lives. If you have any questions or for more information, please call Nick Pitts at 888.436.3394 ext. 6386.

