Universal Vibe is BACK with their Annual Music, Art and Wellness Festival THIS Saturday, October 15th

Universal Vibe has been dedicated to providing a safe environment where our local Texarkana community can come together to heal, evolve, thrive and more through the use of music, art and holistic health beliefs. Each year Universal Vibe hosts their annual Music, Art, and Wellness Festival in Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas and this year it will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 10AM-10PM. The event will be held in Downtown Texarkana off of East Front Street. Vendors including small owned businesses and food trucks will be lining the street throughout the day for tons of shopping, food, music and FUN!

The event is a FREE family friendly event. The entire community is invited to enjoy kid’s arts and crafts, face painting, magic shows, bubble parties, 3 stages with over 30 musicians set to perform throughout the day, live painters, fire performers, workshops like herbalism 101, women’s circle, and sound healing and so much more. There will be over 75+ local artists selling and showcasing their amazing work and art, as well as tons of local food vendors.

“I created Universal Vibe as a way to give performers, artists, small business owners and more the opportunity to express themselves for a purpose and with a crowd. These events allow our vendors and artists the opportunity to network within the community, make friends, make money and strengthen the artistic community around us,” said Colton Foltz founder of Universal Vibe.

Universal Vibe is designed to meet the needs of everyone within the community and is sponsored by tons of local favorites including Crystal Moon, Moderne Primitives, Crossties, Hombre Rana Kambo, Texarkana Yoga, DC Gomez- Author, Creative Soul Salon, Angelic Alchemy, @Moon maidens creations, Metaphysical Healing Studio Hydrographics of Texarkana, Thrive Yoga TXK, Tammy Hicks, Tribal Detox and more!