University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Reports 22% Enrollment Growth Since 2023

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana enrolled 1,311 students for the Spring 2026 semester, representing a 7.1% increase over Spring 2025 and a 22% increase compared to Spring 2023.

Dual enrollment programs have been a significant factor in the growth, with high school students taking college classes through UAHT increasing 5.7% over last spring and more than 52% since Spring 2023. The programs allow high school students to earn college credentials at no cost while still attending high school.

UAHT offers some of the most affordable tuition and fee rates in the country, with most students receiving financial aid and scholarships that reduce or eliminate out-of-pocket costs. The college also provides certificate programs that prepare students for careers in one year or less.

“We are committed to creating real opportunities for students and families in our region and beyond,” said Chancellor Dr. Ricky Tompkins. “When students can earn college credit in high school, complete affordable workforce training, or graduate with little to no debt, that changes lives. This growth shows that our community values accessible, high-quality education, and that UAHT is our community’s college.”

Summer and fall registration begins April 1. For more information, call 870-777-5722 or visit uaht.edu.