Voters in Bowie County will now be able to vote at any polling location on Election Day

Bowie County’s Application to Participate in Countywide Voting has been approved by the Texas Secretary of State. The County submitted an Application on July 13, 2022, and received word of approval on Friday, August 12.

There will be 22 Vote Centers strategically located across the county. On election day a

registered voter can vote at any location from 7am to 7pm. A list of the locations will be

formally approved by the Commissioners at their August 22, 2022, Court meeting and will

be available to view on the Bowie County webpage co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections

after approval.

Pat McCoy, Elections Administrator for Bowie County said “With less than 90 days to the

November 8 General Election, this solves several issues voters have on election day. The

main issue is the question, where do I vote? Qualified voters can vote at any of the Vote

Centers across the county.”

He added, “There’s no more need rushing home after work to get in line by 7 0’clock to vote at your assigned precinct. Voter can now choose to vote where they live, work, shop, or go to school.

Countywide voting makes voting more convenient, more secure, potentially increases voter

turnout, and prevents eligible voters from being turned away or given a provisional ballot

because the voter is in the wrong voting precinct on election day.

Voters will have their first opportunity to use the new program beginning with the

November 8, 2022, General/Joint Elections. In the future, all elections, including general,

special, joint, primaries, and runoffs will be eligible to use the countywide polling centers.

For more information on the program or Bowie County Elections please call 903.628.6810

or visit www.co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections.