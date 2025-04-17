Waggoner Creek Elementary Earns Prestigious Leader in Me Lighthouse Certification

Sponsor

Texarkana ISD proudly announces that Waggoner Creek Elementary has been officially certified as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education—an elite recognition awarded to schools that demonstrate exceptional outcomes in leadership, culture, and academic achievement.

This prestigious designation places Waggoner Creek among a select group of schools around the world recognized for their commitment to building student leadership and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. The recognition reflects the school’s years of intentional work to empower students and create an environment where every child is encouraged and equipped to lead.

“This honor reflects years of dedication and teamwork from our staff, students, and families,” Principal Dr. Kasey Coggins said. “We believe every student has the potential to lead, and this recognition affirms our efforts to build a school culture rooted in that belief.”

Leader in Me is a research-based framework developed by FranklinCovey Education that helps students develop the life, leadership, and academic skills they need to thrive in today’s world. Through this approach, students learn to take initiative, plan ahead, set and track personal and academic goals, manage their time effectively, collaborate with others, resolve conflicts, communicate purposefully, and value differences in their communities.

To receive Lighthouse Certification, schools must demonstrate meaningful and measurable progress in three key areas: teaching leadership principles, creating a leadership culture, and aligning academic systems to support growth and student empowerment. FranklinCovey Education’s Lighthouse Rubric sets high standards for these outcomes, and Waggoner Creek has surpassed them in all areas.

“We are thrilled to recognize Waggoner Creek as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School,” said President Sean Covey, FranklinCovey Education. “They are a shining example of what’s possible when leadership becomes part of a school’s DNA. We are proud to be their partner and to celebrate the success they are experiencing.”

Waggoner Creek’s success story will be featured on theleaderinme.org, and the school will proudly display the official Lighthouse School seal on its website and district communications. As part of a growing global network of Lighthouse Schools, Waggoner Creek will continue to serve as a model for leadership-driven education and student success.

