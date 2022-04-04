Weekly Roadwork Report – April 3 – April 9, 2022

Advertisement

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate

I-30 – At Exit 207/Spur 594 westbound, ramp rehabilitation. Exit ramp closed. I-30 westbound lanes in this area restricted to one lane

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone

Cass County

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

