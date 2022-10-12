Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ Food Distribution

Advertisement

“Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ have once again packed 200 boxes for distribution to those who need food. We know that prices have increased and it is hard to feed your family. Our boxes contain cans of meat, vegetables, and fruit, plus pasta, macaroni and cheese, beans and rice, and frozen meat. We give out one box per family. You will need to come inside to receive a ticket. If you need help, please come.”

Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 9:00AM-10:30AM at the Westside Church of Christ located at 524 Sowell Ln, Texarkana, Texas. You must park your vehicle before coming inside to get your ticket. Only one box will be given per household!

