Westside Church of Christ Food Pantry

Westside Church of Christ Food Pantry, 524 Sowell Ln, will have its monthly food distribution Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. They have 200 boxes of food available to residents of Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. You will need to come inside to register and get a ticket. There is a limit of one box per household. Westside Church of Christ encourages anyone needing help feeding their family to please come.